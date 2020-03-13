MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded at Raymond James

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $371.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.86.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $28.34 on Friday, hitting $343.07. 534,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,433. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $229.24 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $159,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after buying an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,925,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $27,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.