Markston International LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Markston International LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

JNJ stock traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. 20,078,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,223. The company has a market capitalization of $347.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

