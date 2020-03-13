Markston International LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Markston International LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.1% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,103,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $199,412,000 after buying an additional 497,113 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $82,263,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,540,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after buying an additional 379,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $11.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,436,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,941. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.55.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

