Markston International LLC Has $31.63 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Markston International LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $104.82 on Friday, hitting $1,219.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,422.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,324.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

