Marrone Bio Innovations’ (MBII) Buy Rating Reiterated at National Securities

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. National Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

