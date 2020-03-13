Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.20.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.