Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 231,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MBII shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

