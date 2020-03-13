MarteXcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $11,606.01 and $11.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007094 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003448 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002206 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,950,075 coins. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.