Masari (MSR) Trading Down 49.4% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Masari has a market cap of $109,925.30 and $1,368.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

