Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $143,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.04.

Shares of MA traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.50. 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $227.41 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

