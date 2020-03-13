Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $147,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,071,000 after buying an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $28.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,929,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $227.41 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $253.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.04.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

