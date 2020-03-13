Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,666. The company has a market capitalization of $369.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Celsius by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

