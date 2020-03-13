Maxim Group Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $250.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Maxim Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.54% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

SIVB opened at $136.96 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.56 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 6,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 71,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 640,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,948,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

