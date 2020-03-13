Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $35,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.78. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $168.20 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

