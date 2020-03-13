McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Update

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti lifted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MGRC stock traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. 244,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

