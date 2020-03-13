McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Scharf Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 895,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,493 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 4.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.51% of McKesson worth $123,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in McKesson by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321,063 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,115,000 after acquiring an additional 193,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 9,796.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 148,904 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in McKesson by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 181,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $8.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,345,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $111.71 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

