McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

NYSE:MCK opened at $124.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.19. McKesson has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $0. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

