Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 41.9% Lower This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $199,336.09 and approximately $217.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00900042 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00027311 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

