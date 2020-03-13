Menard Financial Group LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.07. 17,232,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,722,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $122.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $99.09 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

