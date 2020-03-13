Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markston International LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 103,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 313,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,078,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,223. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $124.50 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $347.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

