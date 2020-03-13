Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.27. 6,177,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,728. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.89 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average of $131.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

