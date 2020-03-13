Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,734,014,000 after acquiring an additional 878,751 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,734,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057,682. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

