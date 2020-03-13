Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,491 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $104,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

