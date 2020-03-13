Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) Insider Scott St John Buys 5,000 Shares

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) insider Scott St John bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.70 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,475.00 ($16,648.94).

Scott St John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Scott St John bought 4,000 shares of Mercury NZ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.80 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,208.00 ($13,622.70).

On Monday, March 2nd, Scott St John bought 5,000 shares of Mercury NZ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.58 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,900.00 ($16,241.13).

ASX MCY traded down A$0.27 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching A$4.10 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,216 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$4.93 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.82. Mercury NZ Ltd has a one year low of A$3.48 ($2.47) and a one year high of A$5.44 ($3.86).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury NZ’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Mercury NZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity in New Zealand. The company operates through Energy Markets and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

