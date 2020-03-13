Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLAB. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.18 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.21 and a 52-week high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 232 shares in the company, valued at $62,220.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $435,746.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,752.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,597. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.