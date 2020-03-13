Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Metlife worth $48,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Metlife by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 217,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 153,184 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 154,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 87,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

