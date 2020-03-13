M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of M&G from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of M&G stock remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94.

About M&G

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

