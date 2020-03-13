MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.30% of MGM Growth Properties worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 127,542 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 562,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $15,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,210 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGP. Robert W. Baird downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Stewart purchased 1,500 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,319. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

