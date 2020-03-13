MicroBitcoin Price Down 34.7% This Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $1,348.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002623 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

