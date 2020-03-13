Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 308.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,446 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.8% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Nomura raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 65,442,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,507,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.