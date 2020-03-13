Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a return on equity of 49.87% and a net margin of 9.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCEP traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 431,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

Mid-Con Energy Partners’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, March 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.