Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MIDD traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. 1,685,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85. Middleby has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,953.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,115 shares of company stock worth $197,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

