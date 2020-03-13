Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,748,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 442,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,640,000 after purchasing an additional 402,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. 3,258,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,270. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,891 shares of company stock worth $1,830,342 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

