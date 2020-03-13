Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Update

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLND traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 86,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $94.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

