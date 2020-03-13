MKM Partners Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at MKM Partners from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

NYSE GPS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 221,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,059,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAP by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in GAP by 2,810.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after buying an additional 1,150,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

