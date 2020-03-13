Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

NASDAQ MTEM traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $439.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTEM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

