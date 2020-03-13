MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,312.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bittylicious. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $470,898.70 and $3,312.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00019805 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004124 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004118 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 184,755,938 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

