Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Theodore L. Koenig Buys 28,260 Shares

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Theodore L. Koenig acquired 28,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $259,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MRCC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 261,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,963. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Monroe Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.61%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRCC. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

