Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:RBS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 3,715,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,277. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 122,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 452,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

