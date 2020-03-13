MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 624.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after buying an additional 130,288 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.36.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

