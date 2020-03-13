Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Myers Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Myers Industries worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 278,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 277,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

MYE opened at $11.60 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

