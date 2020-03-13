Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Short Interest Update

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 24,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,131,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,154. Mylan has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mylan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.