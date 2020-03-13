Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 390.20% from the company’s previous close.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 33,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

