Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 335,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 402,100 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAKD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 151,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Naked Brand Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $57.75.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

