NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of NanoString Technologies worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.80. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $672,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $560,440.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,413.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.