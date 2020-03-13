Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,725. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $296.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSSC. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $661,251.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,507.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2,238.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,875 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

