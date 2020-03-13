National Bank Financial Downgrades Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) to Sector Perform Overweight

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Athabasca Oil’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.67.

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 million and a P/E ratio of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

