Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ (NAVB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NAVB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 190,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,090. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

In other news, major shareholder John K. Jr. Scott purchased 2,373,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,017,499.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,042,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 494,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,887,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 80,499 shares during the last quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

