NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 241.25 ($3.17).

Several brokerages recently commented on NCC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.18) on Friday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 121.30 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 201.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

