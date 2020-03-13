NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

NYSE:NCR opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.70. NCR has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,738,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in NCR by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,688 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NCR by 4,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 694,702 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NCR by 71,562.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 503,798 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

